Financial Review: HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acorda Therapeutics and HilleVax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00

HilleVax has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.38%. Given HilleVax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $129.07 million 0.04 -$103.95 million ($8.87) -0.05 HilleVax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and HilleVax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HilleVax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -98.25% -90.29% -27.37% HilleVax N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HilleVax beats Acorda Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

About HilleVax

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.