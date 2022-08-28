FintruX Network (FTX) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $482,871.03 and $127.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

