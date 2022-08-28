Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $2.08 on Exchanges

Firo (FIRO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00010451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $23.82 million and $4.16 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,934.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.01 or 0.07359002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00161200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00275146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00740494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.96 or 0.00586723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,433,400 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.