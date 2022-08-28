First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

