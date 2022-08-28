First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,443 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

