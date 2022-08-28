First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 130.7% in August

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. 1,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

