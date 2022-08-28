First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 130.7% in August

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. 1,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
