First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FPX stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.75. 26,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.