Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30.
About Flexible Solutions International
