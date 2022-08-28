Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

