FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the July 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FPAY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FlexShopper from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 40,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $44,653.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,709.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,428 shares of company stock valued at $83,125. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

