Floki Inu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Floki Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $87.54 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 386,949.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.24 or 0.09958995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00129060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032465 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,318,009,674,550 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu.

Floki Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an Ethereum-based meme token. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.