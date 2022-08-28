Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Flow Traders from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Flow Traders Stock Performance

Shares of FLTDF remained flat at $21.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. Flow Traders has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

