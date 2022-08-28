Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on FLNT. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,869. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 59,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,680. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

