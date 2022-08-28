Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) PT Raised to CHF 155

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLGZY. Cheuvreux downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.25.

FLGZY stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

