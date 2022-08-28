Font Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,610.60 (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Font has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $84,610.60 and $3,624.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Font Coin Profile

Font is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

