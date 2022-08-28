Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.20.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -103.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. Analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Formula One Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

