Fortive Co. (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Fortive Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

