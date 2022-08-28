Fortive Co. (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Fortive has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
Fortive Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Fortive stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.
Institutional Trading of Fortive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.