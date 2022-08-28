Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for about 1.8% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -46.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.