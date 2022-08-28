ForTube 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.78 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00129189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083948 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.