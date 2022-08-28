ForTube Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $5.53 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ForTube has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

