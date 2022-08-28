Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FORW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,312,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

