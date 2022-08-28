Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FORW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,312,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
Forwardly Company Profile
