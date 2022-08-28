Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Fox Factory Trading Down 4.4 %

FOXF stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. 192,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,112. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

