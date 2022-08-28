Franklin (FLY) 1-Day Volume Tops $75,982.00

Franklin (FLY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Franklin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Franklin has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Franklin has a market capitalization of $76,542.17 and $75,982.00 worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Royal Chain (ROYAL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coral Swap (CORAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Franklin Coin Profile

Franklin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlyCoin was created with the msission of promoting a scam-free and integrity-driven crypto community. FLY providing simple and fast transactions across the world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Franklin using one of the exchanges listed above.

