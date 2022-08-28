Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Down 57.3% in August

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the July 31st total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SDIPF stock remained flat at $8.08 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

