Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 319,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,043. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

