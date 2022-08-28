FUNToken Market Capitalization Tops $84.37 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $84.37 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 393,589% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.68 or 0.10146893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004086 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032482 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

