Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
