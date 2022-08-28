FY2022 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Reduced by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.67. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

NYSE AAP opened at $173.59 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

