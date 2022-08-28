FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.33. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $104.83 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

