GAMB (GMB) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

GAMB (GMB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. GAMB has a market cap of $1.13 million and $12,797.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085927 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.