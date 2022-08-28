Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Gamehost Price Performance

TSE GH opened at C$8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$6.63 and a 52-week high of C$9.57.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gamehost will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.