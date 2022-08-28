Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $148.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

