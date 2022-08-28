General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 5.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.