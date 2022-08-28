Generation Income Properties (GIPR) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Generation Income Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Generation Income Properties pays out -41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 113.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million -$1.24 million -3.75 Generation Income Properties Competitors $790.39 million $173.63 million 33.88

Analyst Ratings

Generation Income Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Generation Income Properties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generation Income Properties Competitors 1841 11105 12890 270 2.44

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Generation Income Properties’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% Generation Income Properties Competitors 15.07% 1.83% 2.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Generation Income Properties peers beat Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

