Gifford Fong Associates Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gifford Fong Associates boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 365.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,640,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,808,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,640,196 shares in the company, valued at $21,808,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,797,252 shares of company stock valued at $33,344,686 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,108. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

