Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 149.0% in August

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the July 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 323,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Glencore has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

