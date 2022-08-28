Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

