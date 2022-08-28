Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the July 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 130,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

