Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the July 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 130,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
