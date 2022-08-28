Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.
Globus Medical Stock Down 3.9 %
GMED stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,828. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.