GoChain (GO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.12 Million

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $97,396.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,189,057,734 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

