Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance
NYSE GER traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,643. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.