Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance

NYSE GER traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,643. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

