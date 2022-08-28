Goose Finance Price Up 19.3% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $76,396.61 and $104.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00129415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084246 BTC.

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

