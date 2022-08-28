Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.34 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

