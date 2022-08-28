Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00265262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

