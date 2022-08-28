Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,266.00

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded 84% higher against the dollar. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Profile

Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Trading

