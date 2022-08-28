Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
PAC opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $167.24.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
