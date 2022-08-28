Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

PAC opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

