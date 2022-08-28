Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Up 179.7% in August

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,746,000 shares, an increase of 179.7% from the July 31st total of 624,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 582.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GNZUF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.
