Guider Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,694.61 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $8,694.61 and approximately $9.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 109.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00129451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084022 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. "

