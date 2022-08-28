H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

H.I.G. Acquisition Stock Performance

HIGA remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.I.G. Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 29.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,619,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,969,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About H.I.G. Acquisition

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

