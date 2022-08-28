H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.67. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,580 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.82.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

