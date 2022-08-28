Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 1,471 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

